Wanted to qualify for Olympics at any cost: Dipa Karmakar

New Delhi: Apr 21: Dipa Karmakar, who scripted history by becoming India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for Olympics, arrives at Delhi airport on Thursday morning. Talking to the media, Karmakar said that she is very happy and thanked everyone who appreciated her. “I wanted to qualify for Olympics at any cost.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Karmakar for her achievements saying the she had brought name and fame to the nation.

