March 16, 2017
Warangal youth commits suicide by holding live wire after stabbing cousin sister for refusing to marry him

WARANGAL, March16: A 20-year-old man committed suicide on Wednesday evening by catching hold of a live overhead electric wire after his cousin sister refused to marry him. Before he took his life, he stabbed her to death.

 The murder-suicide occurred in Karl Marx Colony of Bhupalapally, the headquarters town of the Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district.
According to the police, 20-year-old Ganesh had been after his cousin, 18-year-old Sandhya for sometime pestering her to marry him. On Wednesday, he reportedly made sure that Sandhya was alone at her house and went to meet her. The police said he once again asked her to marry him. And when Sandhya said a vehement no, he repeatedly stabbed her with a knife he carried with him.
He then made his way to the roof of the house and grabbed a live electric wire nearby and killed himself, the police said.
