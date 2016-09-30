Warning of Shiv Sena : Will shut down businesses of Nilesh Rane if he criticises Sanjay Raut

Panaji, Sep 30: The Goa unit of Shiv Sena today warned that they will “shut down” all businesses offormer Congress MP Nilesh Rane in the coastal state if he continues to “criticise” their leader and MP Sanjay Raut.

“Sena in Goa will not keep quiet if Nilesh Rane continues to criticise our leader Sanjay Raut. We will be forced to shut down all his businesses in Goa as a reaction to his criticism against our leader,” Shiv Sena Goa Chief Sudip Tamankar told PTI today.

He alleged that Rane has a history of getting into wrong books with the Goa police.

“Nilesh Rane was arrested and has spent a night in Goa’s jail for creating ruckus at Siolim bridge. This kind of person has no credibility to speak against our leader (Raut),” Tamankar claimed.

Tamankar’s reaction came in the wake of Rane’s tweet wherein he had said, “Wherever I will see Sanjay Raut, I will hit him.”

Rane had tweeted in the wake of a cartoon in Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Samana’ on the ongoing silent marches of Maratha community in Maharashtra.