Warning: US may launch sudden nuclear attack on Russia.

Moscow, March 28: The US’ ABM sites in Europe and on warships patrolling Russia’s boundaries are building the potential for America to launch an overpowering surprise nuclear strike on Russia, according to the Russian general staff.

According to rt.com, the US’ global antiballistic missile system is prompting a new arms race. Moreover, the Russia’s top brass has warned, adding that the US system, which includes sites in Alaska, Romania, and Poland, jeopardises Russia’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Russia expects that by 2020 the US will have as many as 1,000 interceptor missiles under its control, which would be a threat to Russia’s missile capacity.

“The presence of the global ABM system decreases the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, because it gives the US the confusion of impunity for using strategic offensive weapons from under the protection of the ABM ‘umbrella,’” Viktor Poznikhir, deputy head of operations of the Russian general staff, told a conference in Geneva.

“The ABM shield is a symbol of the build-up of rocket forces in the world and a trigger for a new arms race,” Poznikhir said.

He said the US is proceeding to improve the system under a pretence of countering a perceived threat from North Korea and Iran while ignoring Russia’s wider concerns.

The US’ trials to get an advantage over Russia and China is weakening the global security system, Russia’s top brass said.

Poznikhir rejected the US’ declaration that the ABM shield is incapable of blocking all of Russia’s ICBMs if Moscow fires them en masse, and thus does not undermine its security, noting that the system can already prevent some missiles and would only become more capable in the future.

The US’ continuing development of the ABM shield “narrows down the opportunity for nuclear reduction dialogue,” the Russian official concluded.