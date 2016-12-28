‘Was awarded purely because of work’: Abhay Chautala on IOA row

New Delhi, Dec 28: Justifying Indian Olympic Association’s decision to appoint him as Life President, Indian Amateur Boxing Federation’s chairman Abhay Chautala on Wednesday said that he was awarded purely because of his work.

“All the people, total 120 from federations and others, have made me the President from their own consent. I was rewarded for my work,” Chautala told ANI.

Hitting back at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for terming the decision as ‘unacceptable’, Chautala said the former must have some other issues and that is why he had made such statements.

“Those who have been made president before me and even I all have big achievements in sports. The statement of Vijay Goyal was shocking. He should work for the development of sports rather than creating unnecessary controversy over the issue. If you ask who has given boost to sports then our name would come. Vijay Goyal should work for boosting sports,” he added.

Goel yesterday expressed his ire over the IOA’s decision.

“We are shocked at the resolution passed by the Indian Olympic Association to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala life presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges,” Goyal said in a statement.

“In fact, IOA was suspended by IOC when Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected as office bearers of IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management,” he added.

(ANI)