Was Blue Whale Challenge the Real Challenge before Manpreet?

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 1: As the city woke up with a shocking suicide news of Mumbai based fourteen-year-old boy named Manpreet Sahans, the Mumbai police suspects the cause of death to be the after effect of facing the Blue Whale Challenge. At the same time, post mortem report of Siddarth Hospital at Goregaon do not support the findings of police department as the blue whale mark was not present on his body, which is a major identification mark seen in those who play this game. Post mortem report identified only the external and internal injuries on Manpreet’s body. These injuries would have been resulted due to the fall from the seventh floor of his residence. The truth behind the boy’s suicide is yet revealed.

Post mortem report identified only the external and internal injuries on Manpreet’s body. These injuries would have been resulted due to the fall from the seventh floor of his residence. The truth behind the boy’s suicide is yet revealed.

On Friday he told his friends that he won’t come on Monday

The deceased, Manpreet, was a student of class XI at Bombay Cambridge School in JB Nagar, Andheri East. He is survived by parents and elder sisters. According to sources from the Police Department, his father is an aeronautical engineer. His parents and friends claim that Manpreet was a normal teenage boy. But for the last two weeks, they have noticed some behavioural change in him. But no one expected that he would take the ultimate step. Before committing suicide, he informed his mother that he was going out to take a print out. After leaving the school, on Friday, he told his friends that he won’t come on Monday, and he had his last breath later on Saturday, claims media reports.

But no one expected that he would take the ultimate step. Before committing suicide, he informed his mother that he was going out to take a print out. After leaving the school, on Friday, he told his friends that he won’t come on Monday, and he had his last breath later on Saturday, claims media reports.

A man from another building saw Manpreet sitting on the edge of the terrace

Few minutes before the teenage guy met his destiny, he took the photograph of his own legs by sitting on the terrace of his residence. It was captioned, “Soon the only thing you would be left with is a picture of me”. Media reports say that a man from another building saw Manpreet sitting on the edge of the terrace. When he asked the boy to get down safely, Manpreet replied that he would jump down at the very instance. The man rushed to the down floor of his building to save the boy, he had already jumped from the seventh floor. Injured Manpreet was rushed to Shakuntala Hospital nearby where he succumbed to his injuries.

When he asked the boy to get down safely, Manpreet replied that he would jump down at the very instance. The man rushed to the down floor of his building to save the boy, he had already jumped from the seventh floor. Injured Manpreet was rushed to Shakuntala Hospital nearby where he succumbed to his injuries.

The real face of the Blue Whale

Blue Whale Game is an internet game, which has users worldwide. Various tasks are given to the players in a 50 day period and at the end of the game, the players are put on a challenge to commit suicide. Reportedly, this nasty game has claimed more than 130 teenage lives in Russia. According to several media, the Russian cops have taken two men into custody who have been working as group administrators for the Blue Whale Suicide Challenge.