Was Honepreet Insaan the mastermind behind Dera violence at Panchkula on September 25? 

Panchkula/Haryana, October 6: Five Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in police custody revealed that Honeypreet Insaan masterminded and funded the Dera violence on September 25 in Panchkula.The supporters said that Honeypreet Insaan provided funding to the supporters in Panchkula and approved Rs 1.25 crore ahead of the verdict day. Honeypreet Insaan presided over the meeting on 17 August in Sirsa in order to plan violence.

Honeypreet Insaan was arrested on 3 October after escaping arrest for over a month. Honepreet Inssan was among Haryana’s most wanted 43 Dera followers accused of inciting violence in Panchkula following Ram Rahim’s verdict.

The statement of all five Dera supporters- Rakesh, Chamkaur Singh, Dan Singh, Dilawar and Surinder Singh was videographed by the police. The supporters claimed that Honeypreet Insaan was handling all the financial matters in Dera along with Ram Rahim’s movements outside Dera.

Besides inciting violence in Panchkula, Hoeypreet Insaan planned a conspiracy to take away Ram Rahim from police custody a week before his conviction. The meeting on 17 August was attended by Ram Rahim’s private secretary Rakesh Kumar Arora and Dera’s chief security officer Preetam. Rakesh Kumar Arora and Preetam were afterward arrested by the Special Investigation Team.

The Haryana Police would likely conduct a narco test on Honepreet Insaan since she is misleading about her whereabouts by giving several answers. Honeypreet Insaan proved tough to interrogate when Haryana Special Investigation Team asked her 40 odd questions.

Honepreet Insaan who is charged with rioting and sedition claims that she had no idea about the finances of Dera. AS Chawla, the Police Commissioner revealed that despite Honeypreet Insaan’s claim that she is innocent, they will interrogate her. The Panchkula police on Wednesday produced Honeypreet in a Panchkula court which has remanded her to six-day police custody.

The delayed arrest of Honeypreet Insaan is playing a blame game between the Punjab and Haryana governments. The Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused the Punjab Police of not sharing information with its Haryana counterpart ahead of her arrest on 3 October. While the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh blamed that Manohar Lal Khattar was just trying to divert the attention of the public from the collapse of the law and order in Haryana since the rape conviction of Ram Rahim.

At the same time, senior Punjab Congress leader and former legislator Harminder Singh Jassi denied the allegations of him sheltering Honeypreet Insaan and escaping arrest by using security cover he gets from the Punjab Police. Harminder Singh Jassi said that I have never provided shelter to Honeypreet Insaan. After a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet Insaan on September 1 by the Haryana Police, she never met me only. The daughter of Harminder Singh Jassi was married to Ram Rahim’s son, claimed that all the allegations against him were baseless. Harminder Singh Jassi added that he would quit politics if the allegations were proved.