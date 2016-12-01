Watch AamirKhan’s FatToFit routine for Dangal

December 1, 2016 | By :

Mumbai,Dec1:He’s the epitome of dedication, inspiration and perfection. Aamir Khan’s fat to fit transformation for Dangal has proved to be yet another milestone for the actor. The actor is serious and ‘giving it all for a role’, Aamir Khan is the unabashed, unapologetic and un-dethrone-able Emperor of the title.Everyone needs to take apage out of Khan’s commitment to his body transformation

Get ready to watch @aamir_khan‘s dramatic transformation from Fat to Fit for Dangal!
Kal subah paanch baje taiyaar rehna. #AamirKhanFatToFit pic.twitter.com/5iSi1XNj7v

— UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) November 28, 2016

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Gorakhpur tragedy: “It is routine”, BRD Principal comments over death of children
Cabana, app allows you and up to five friends take part in a video call where you can also simultaneously watch YouTube videos
Watch Donald Trump go into over drive riding in the cab of a tractor-trailer truck
Delhi Connaught Place watch showroom burgled worth Rs. 1.30 crore watches
Dangal’ enters the 375-crore club after fifth week
Theatre owners write heartwarming letters to Aamir Khan for saving their business
Top