Auto driver offers Rs 1 rides to celebrate Jayalalithaa’s win

Coimbatore, May 27: As AIADMK Supremo J. Jayalalithaa took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, an auto driver offered his service for Rs 1 to any place in the city. 45-year old Mathivanan has been plying the auto rickshaw for the last 25 years, and is an ardent fan of late chief minister M.G. Ramachandran, who founded AIADMK. Mathivanan said after MGR, he continued his loyalty to AIADMK and became a fan of Jayalalithaa. As part of the celebrations of the victory of his party for second time in succession, he came out with the novel idea of ferrying passengers for Rs 1 anywhere in the city.