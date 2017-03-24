Watch Donald Trump go into over drive riding in the cab of a tractor-trailer truck

WASHINGTON, MArch24: Trump at the wheel of a big rig? Yes, it happened — at the White House.

US President Donald Trump was rallying votes for his health care reform bill Thursday but made a pit stop in the afternoon to meet with truck drivers and trucking executives.

During that meeting, he spent a few minutes happily exploring the cab of a tractor-trailer parked outside the White House.

The 70-year-old Republican, dressed in a suit, enthusiastically honked the horn before pretending to drive the vehicle and making some funny faces — and the internet noticed, with #TrumpTruck getting some traction on Twitter.

“No one knows America like truckers know America. You see it every day. You see every hill, and you see every valley and you see every pothole in our roads that have to be rebuilt,” he told his visitors during their meeting in the Cabinet Room.
As soon as the photos made their way into public domain, Twitter went into an overdrive:

