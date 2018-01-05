Watch emotional video of a 4-year-old singing to his baby sister who passed away

4 year old sings for his dead baby sister

A heartbreaking video of a 4-year-old boy singing to his baby sister who passed away last May has shook the internet with netizens pouring in love and compassion for the family. Twitter user Samir has shared the video of his son singing for his baby sister Ava who was to celebrate her 1st birthday on 30 December 2017 had she been alive.

