Watch out for these Startups in 2018!

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Indian startup ecosystem has been growing and acting more mature, strong and valuable.

With the dawn of 2018, here are some startups that witnessed exceptional pace in reaching out to tier II and tier III cities.

Roposo

India’s one-of-a-kind ‘TV by the people’ – that allows users to express, connect, and interact to make the world sit up and take notice of how millennials celebrate their experiences, the digital way. Over the span of three years, Roposo saw its user base eventually grow to five million where users were creating content which belonged to a whole variety of genres ranging from fashion to food, travel, music, and many more.

Apart from English, Roposo recently launched their interface in eight regional languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada to connect itself to even more users across the country, especially focusing on Tier II and Tier III cities.

Netmeds

Leading online pharmacy that offers customers complete ease of shopping for medicines and other healthcare products through its 24×7 online portal, Netmeds has its roots in Vitalic which has been in the Pharma sector for more than 100 years.

It stands out in the market thanks to its thrust on disruption of the general trend in the pharmacy market. Drug distribution and end-retail in India is largely unorganized and cartelized, with mom-and-pop model stores making up for 95 percent of the market share.

Netmeds has been an early mover and market leader in this arena, being the only company with a pan-India distribution capacity. It established its presence firmly in the USD 15 billion retail pharma market in June 2015.

In July, this year, the mobile application of Netmeds.com was downloaded 660,000 times, reflecting Indian customers’ enthusiastic response to the convenience and superlative service delivery it offers. Netmeds has closed its latest round of funding in which it has secured an investment of USD 14 million.

Credihealth

Medical assistance company, Credihealth leverages technology to offer complete support for all medical needs of consumers.

A Credihealth user can access verified information on hospitals and doctors, compare customer feedback and get cost estimates. But that’s not all. Each consumer is assigned a Credihealth Medical Expert who personally understands the medical symptoms and offers the most appropriate options.

Patients and their families can then book an appointment with the right medical specialist and get a second opinion through the platform. They also get timely updates during the treatment. This year Credihealth has initiated medical tourism and a collateral-free medical loan facility on its platform.

NoBroker

A disruptive brokerage-free property search portal that connects owners and customers directly with each other by eliminating the middleman, NoBroker.com is revolutionizing real estate not just by eliminating the brokerage but by making it convenient and hassle-free with the use of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

NoBroker.com is serving three million customers making it the world’s largest ‘customer -to – customer’ real estate platform. NoBroker.com is adding 1.5 lakh customers on a monthly basis and witnessing seven lakh customer connections every month which leads to a saving of more than 35 crore in brokerage every month. NoBroker.com is a freemium subscription-fee based model.

There are a huge customer demand and acceptance of a brokerage-free real estate marketplace. NoBroker.com has received total funding of Rs. 135 crores till date, with marquee investors from India, Japan, Singapore and Korea.

BookMyForex

The USP of BookMyForex.com is that it compares exchange rates and service quality metrics across hundreds of banks and exchange companies and connects the customer with the ideal forex vendor in real time, making it a ‘Smart-market place’.

At BookMyForex.com, customers have effectively saved more than Rs.6,25,00,000 worth of money on forex card alone. With a wide network and association with 5,000+ banks, money changers and 50 + channel partner, BookMyForex.com has witnessed 74 percent increase in customer base in the past year and serving 2,75,000+ happy customers. (ANI)