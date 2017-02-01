Watch me present the Union Budget, tweets Jaitley

New Delhi, Feb 01: FM Arun Jaitley and his team called on President Pranab Mukherjee this morning for the customary briefing on the Budget before presentation.

Arun Jaitley tweets: Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017

As Arun Jaitley has confirmed the Budget is on course, hours earlier we spoke to Subhash C Kashyap, the Lok Sabha’s former secretary general, who explained why the Budget will be presented in the House today.

