Watch| Shahid Afridi’s love towards India

Shahid Afridi enjoys a huge fan following all over the World; he is loved by many in India too and his recent gesture towards India will only increase the respect towards him.

Shahid Afridi was recently in Switzerland to play an ice cricket match where his team faced Virendra Sehwag’s team on the chilly Alps. Shahid interacted with his fans and took selfies with them, especially his India fans. While taking a selfie, a girl was posing with an Indian flag but she was not holding properly. Shahid requested the girl to hold it in the right manner before smiling for her camera.

Thank u Switzerland 👍 A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:56am PST

The India fans said that they did not expect such a warm treatment from a Pakistani cricketer and they added that he is a gem of a person.