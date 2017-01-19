Shahid-Kangana’s steamy romance in ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’

New Delhi , Jan. 19: Gulzar’s lyrics, Vishal Bhardwaj’s composition and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice. What else is needed to make a song a super hit?

The trio comes together for ‘Rangoon’s second song which is a romantic number.

Titled ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’, it is full of scenes with visual brilliance that portray Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor’s steamy romance.

Known to weave poetry with his words, veteran lyricist Gulzar does it beautifully this time as well, with lyrics like, “Resham si nazron ko ankhon se sunta hai, ye ishq hai.”

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the flick is a period film set during World War II and is slated to hit the big screens on February 24. (ANI)