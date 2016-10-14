Watch : This video was viewed over 17 million times, shared over 438,300 times and liked by 17 million people

As America gears up to elect its 45th President, US citizens are feeling sad about the fact that the term of one of the coolest Presidents the country ever had is about to end.

Loved by millions across the globe, Barack Obama is a symbol of peace, integrity and humanity for his fans and followers.

There is an undeniable charm and positivity emanating from him that gives people hope of a better tomorrow. His actions and decisions have for years inspired people to take up work for the welfare of the society and to leave behind a world better than what we were given.

And while his work as President of the United States dominated his daily routine, family and leisure too remained an integral part of his life.

From his iconic mic drop moment, to playing around with children and having fun with the staff members of the White House, Obama never shied away from induldging in the ‘cool’ things.

In fact, all of this together made him the most sought after diplomats in the world.

So, as a tribute to the coolest US President ever, whose last day in office – Friday, 20 January 2017 – is inching closer with each passing day, a Facebook page by the name NEXT Studio, shared a mashup of different moments when Mr. Obama was the unusual him on October 4. The various sequences have been cleverly overlaid on Jon Tarifa’s song Don’t Go, to match the lyrics and the situations.

The video which was viewed over 17 million times, shared over 435,824 times and liked by more than 163 thousand people, became massively viral on social media.

Here’s the tribute to Mr. Obama that the Facebook user posted.

