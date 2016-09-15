Watching porn can make you religious

Oklahoma,Sept15:Talking about porn and religion in the same breath may offend a lot of people but a recent study has brought forth a vivid connection. According to the study, watching porn once or twice a week may actually boost your faith.

It is commonly believed that since religious groups disapprove of pornography, believers are less likely to watch it. The believers argue that pornmay actually make them lose their faith.

While researchers haven’t been able to pinpoint the exact reason, they have linked it to the hidden feeling of guilt among people who watch porn. The study said, “Recent research suggests that more frequent porn consumption, especially for religious persons, is associated with guilt and embarrassment, potentially diminishing one’s interest in religious or spiritual activities while also potentially creating feelings of scrupulosity that may draw individuals away from religious community.”

As part of the study, Dr Samuel Perry, assistant professor of sociology and religious studies at University of Oklahoma, studied a group of more than 1,300 Americans over six years (between 2006 and 2012) to understand how porn watching affected their religious belief over time.

In comparison to those who watched less porn, it was observed that those who watched porn weekly or more in 2006 were found to pray more often by 2012; they had higher prayer frequency and worship attendance.