Watching porn: When should parents tell their kids about it?

My 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter was interested only in playing games and watching kids’ shows on the ancient tablet we bought five years ago.

I usually keep my personnel computer running on my desk, never dreaming they would use it, much less for nefarious purposes.

Suddenly we understand the reality that our kids are savvy enough to find things on the computer that we are not ready for them to see

We both knew that something was up when my son called down from my office, “Mommy, how do you spell ‘naked?’ ” I immediately went to investigate.As I took the stairs two at a time.

I have a thought that the boys were writing notes to the girls about a clubhouse, or making a map to a secret Pokemon treasure.

It was a shocking incident happen that We have to check the browser history immediately, I said to my husband, as soon as our dinner guests left, I knew what he was thinking that I cannot believe we have to do this so soon.

when i saw my girl sitting at my desk and the other kids huddled around her, I knew they weren’t playing post office.

After a few minutes, when my husband arrived he declared something, “There’s good news and bad news.” The good news was that they spent most of their time looking at pictures of candy bars.

“The bad news is that they also searched the word ‘butt.’ ” He swiveled the screen so I could see the search results. I fought the urge to squeeze my eyes shut and preserve the illusion of my children’s everlasting innocence. while i seen a plenty of images of celebrity ‘s amply chronicled backside.

we call our kids and said in public about the awareness “It’s okay to be curious about bodies and wonder what they look like. And you’re right that the internet is a place to find those kinds of pictures.

But our family rule is that you can’t do internet searches without an adult.”

“The internet has pictures that are upsetting, scary and confusing for young kids. and many bad content of the pictures are harmful to girls.”

Both our kids eyes grews wide. soi decided to convinced my daughter her that a search on the internet might bring up images of only one type of body.

“If your body doesn’t look like the bodies you see – if it’s smaller or bigger or a different shape – then you may start to feel shame about how your body looks.” While this was our first conversation about internet safety, we’ve had many conversations about body image. She knows how seriously I take this issue.

My husband assured them that when you are grown up they can make their own decisions about what kind of pictures to view. “But for now, we believe you are too young to look at pictures of naked people on the computer, and we are going to fix the computer so you won’t be able to see them.

The following morning, I dove into the research, which suggested that in addition to enabling restrictions on all our devices, parents should also block YouTube. While most of the articles I found concerned teens and technology,

Devorah Heitner, author of “Screenwise Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World,” confirms that parents “can talk about potential issues as early as third grade, because even the youngest children can pretty easily find things like pornography online.”

My aim to act to take decesion was that was to keep this incident a secret because of the shame I felt, both about the kids’ search and my lapse that enabled it.

I learned I am not alone. There were plenty of parents who had similar stories with whom I could commiserate, and others were grateful for the warning.

Yes, I’m sad we’ve crossed into the unfamiliar world of talking to kids about internet pornography, but this new land is filled with people just like us, and the more conversations we have about keeping our kids’ relationship to technology healthy, the better off we all are.