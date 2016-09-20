Water from Mettur dam to be released today for delta irrigation; initial volume of 5000 cusecs to be raised to 15000 as per need

New Delhi, September 20: In Tamil Nadu, water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation is being released from today morning, as per orders from Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

In the function to be held at Mettur Dam, state Ministers Edapady Palanichamy P Thankamani, Saroja, Karupannan alongwith Salem Collector Sampath will be present.

As per Supreme Court orders Karnataka has to release 12000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till today.

More than 5000 cusecs of water will be released from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation and this will be raised upto 15,000 cusecs as per the need of delta farmers.

The water released from Mettur will first reach Upper Anaicatu Mukombu in Tiruchirapalli and from there to Grand Anaicutu Kallanai by weekend.

From Kallanai, water will be released for samba crops in delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

This year release of water from Mettur has been considerably delayed due to lack of water in Cauvery.

Delta farmers hope that north east monsoon will start by third week of next month to save samba crops.