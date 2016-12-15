Ways to introduce embroidery into your wardrobe

| By :

New Delhi [India], Dec. 15 (ANI): A delight to most Indians and a must for anyone who loves detailing on their clothing, embroidery is a great form of embellishment on any Indian style.

With embroidery greatly being practiced among local artisans here in India, it has managed to slink into western couture, where designers have experimented embroidery on denims, leather jackets, boots and many others.

It's an easy and glamorous way to up-spec your winter attire.

Yashodhara Shroff, director and founder of Styletag, shares with us five ways to incorporate embroidery into our wardrobe.

On Denim – Embroidery and denims are a solitary combination. Colourful embroidery on denim jackets, pants and bags stand out with great vigor and never fails to impress. If you're looking to experiment and love a pop of color anytime of the day, these are perfect for you. Classroom doodle embroidery is great on western styles and floral on Indian styles.

On Leather – Who would've thought leather and embroidery together would flourish so perfectly. One could take their pick from an A- line leather skirt, a leather jacket, bags or pants. If you're looking for subtle detailing or a full-on embroidered piece, switching to embroidered leather in the form of jacket or a practical shopping bag is a wise move to make.

On Skirts – Nothing makes a statement like a perfect A-line embroidered skirt. Subtle and appealing embroidery on skirts are a class-act as opposed to anything else. One can never go wrong with detailed embroidered skirt when paired with a crisp white shirt. Splurge on some intricately detailed skirts as they will never go out of style.

On Shoes – A favourite among street style aficionados, embroidery on shoes makes a perfect statement and gives your attire that oomph it requires. Embroidery on the tongue of the sneakers and decorative patterns on block heels and Indian flats like morjaris and jhootis are a combination of shoe culture and ethnicity. These add boldness to your outfit and can draw the right kind of popularity. (ANI)