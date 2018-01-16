‘We are all adivasi’s children’; RSS leader at a rally boycotted by tribal leaders

Chhattisgarh, Jan 16: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing a rally in Raipur, said tribals are the core of identity for Indians.

“When we say adivasi, then that is our core identity. We are their children,” Bhagwat said in the rally boycotted by most leaders of Chhattisgarh tribal outfit Sarva Adivasi Samaj. Only the Vice President Mohan Tekam, chief guest of the rally attended the 50 minute address of RSS head.

Other leaders of the samaj decided to boycott the event on Sunday after they accused the RSS of attempting to fuse together Hindu and adivasi identities. “Even though we see different pictures, our forefathers were the same…from 40,000 years ago,” he told the RSS workers at the rally. “From Afghanistan to Burma, and from the slopes of Tibet in China to Sri Lanka in south, the DNA of the people say their forefathers are the same…This is something that connects us,” said Mohan Bhagwat.

Slamming the BJP government, Bhagwat added, “Attempts are being made to break the adivasi samaj. The Gond (tribal community) samaj have been kings; they have given their lives for the country. Some people are trying to convert our adivasi samaj to other religions. We are constantly trying to stop this and educate the adivasi people.”

“In Bastar division, Maoists, and also the administration, harass the adivasi samaj. People from the community are honest but they are being misled, and atrocities are being committed against them. I want to request Mohan Bhagwat that the Sangh should think about adivasis and work for them the same way it is working for the country,” he added.