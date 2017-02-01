We are saddened by the death of MP E. Ahamed, but Budget is a constitutional thing: Speaker

February 1, 2017 | By :
Lok Sabha pays homage to E. Ahamed.

New Delhi, Feb 1: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said “we are saddened” by the death of sitting parliamentarian and former Union Minister E. Ahamed’s demise but 2017-18 Budget will be presented in Parliament.

“Our member E. Ahamedji was very active person. I just came here after paying him tribute. But we will have to think about both things simultaneously,” Mahajan said.

“This is a sad incident but Budget is a constitutional thing. So, Budget will be presented. After presidential obligation order things are bound to move on,” Mahajan said.

The 78-year-old senior parliamentarian from Kerala, who on Tuesday suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Parliament’s Central Hall during the joint session of both the houses, died after undergoing treatment at the city-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital early on Wednesday.

Ahamed has served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Budget 2018-19 | India Inc expects to include GST reforms and friendly business policies
Voting begins in Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency,  in Kerala
Voting begins in Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency,  in Kerala
From April 1
From April 1, Rs 2 lakh cash transaction limit, Aadhaar must for I-T returns
Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra introduces state budget
Top