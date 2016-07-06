We can see Anushka Sharma next in ‘Kaneda’ : Film from “NH 10” Director Navdeep Singh

Mumbai, July 06: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will reportedly be seen romancing Ki & Ka actor Arjun Kapoor in her upcoming film Kaneda. It will be helmed by Navdeep Singh, who last directed Anushka-starrer NH 10.

“Anushka will be part of ‘Kaneda’. She will produce and act in the film. We are in talks with Arjun Kapoor,” sources said.

Singh has narrated the script to Arjun though he is yet to sign on the dotted line. But it is believed that the Gunday actor will be doing the film. The film’s title Kaneda is inspired by often-heard Punjabi pronunciation of the country, Canada, according to the insiders

“Don’t know why people are referring to Kaneda as acomedy. It is a drama and it is not as intense as ‘NH 10’ was. We can’t talk much about the film,” sources added. Kaneda will be Anushka’s third production after NH 10 and Phillauri.

The 28-year-old actress has finished the last schedule ofPhillauri, where she will be seen sharing space with Diljit Dosanjh and Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. While Arjun, 31, has two films – Half Girlfriend with Shraddha Kapoor and Mubarakan co-starring uncle Anil Kapoor.