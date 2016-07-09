We can see Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, the queen of Chittor

New Delhi, July 9 : After much speculations, music director Shreyas Puranik has confirmed that Deepika Padukone would star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly ambitious project ‘Padmavati’ alongside Ranveer Singh.

According to PinkVilla, Puranik took to his Twitter handle to announce the news and also said that he is working on the film’s music.

After the success of ‘Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani, the upcoming project, which is supposedly based on tyrant emperor Alauddin Khilji’s obsession for Padmavati, the queen of Chittor, will mark the third collaboration of Sanjay-Deepika and Ranveer.

Reportedly, Prakash Kapadia, who earlier scripted ‘Bajirao Mastani’, has reportedly been roped in to write ‘ Padmavati.’

The shooting of the movie will go on floors in September.

