We did it: ISIS take responsibility for the truck attack in Nice, France

July 16, 2016 | By :

London, July 16: The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the truck attack in Nice, France, that left 84 people dead, according to ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency.

Earlier, French authorities had said they were unaware of any links between the attack suspect, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, and terror groups, but his actions had been in line with extremists’ calls for lone-wolf attacks on Europe and the US.

He is a terrorist, probably linked to radical Islam one way or another,” Prime Minister Manuel Valls told France 2 television on Friday. “Yes, it is a terrorist act and we shall see what links there are with terrorist organizations.”

This sort of thing fits perfectly with calls for murder from such terrorist organizations,” prosecutor Francois Molins also said.

The tragedy in Nice became the third major terror attack to rock France in less than two years.

Eighty-four people were killed and up to 200 sustained injuries in the resort city of Nice, including 10 children and teenagers.

Tags: , ,
Related News
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
ISIS
Attempt to sell Kerala women as sex-slave to ISIS; 2 held in Kochi
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
ISIS links: NIA registers case against five in Kerala
Victim of forceful conversion and sex slavery in Saudi, Kerala woman files petition in Kerala High Court
ISIS Terrorists: Once Promised Paradise To Them, Now End Up In Mass Graves
Top