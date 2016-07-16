We did it: ISIS take responsibility for the truck attack in Nice, France

London, July 16: The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the truck attack in Nice, France, that left 84 people dead, according to ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency.

مصدر أمني لوكالة أعماق: منفذ عملية الدهس في #نيس بـ #فرنسا هو أحد جنود الدولة الإسلامية ونفذ العملية استجابة ….. pic.twitter.com/2aqJQkwvKD — أســ الدين ـــودBRO (@asdaldean99) July 16, 2016

Earlier, French authorities had said they were unaware of any links between the attack suspect, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, and terror groups, but his actions had been in line with extremists’ calls for lone-wolf attacks on Europe and the US.

“He is a terrorist, probably linked to radical Islam one way or another,” Prime Minister Manuel Valls told France 2 television on Friday. “Yes, it is a terrorist act and we shall see what links there are with terrorist organizations.”

“This sort of thing fits perfectly with calls for murder from such terrorist organizations,” prosecutor Francois Molins also said.

The tragedy in Nice became the third major terror attack to rock France in less than two years.

Eighty-four people were killed and up to 200 sustained injuries in the resort city of Nice, including 10 children and teenagers.