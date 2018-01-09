‘We do not believe in love jihad, We are believers of love’-Jignesh Mevani in Yuva Hunkar rally

New Delhi, Jan 09: Gujarat Dalit leader and newly elected MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday accused the ruling government of not addressing to the real issues – corruption, poverty, and unemployment.

While speaking at the ‘Yuva Hunkar’ rally in New Delhi’s Parliament-street, Jignesh strongly criticised the centre and alleged that issues like ‘love jihad’ and ‘cows’ are being given importance under Modi Government.

“The way corruption, poverty, unemployment and the real issues are being swept under the carpet and ghar wapasi, love jihad and cows are being given space, is deplorable. We do not believe in love jihad. We are the believers of love. We will celebrate April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti) and February 14 (Valentine’s Day).”

“Modi has to answer on the violence on Dalits, violence in Saharanpur, and in Bhima Koregaon,” Mevani said. “You (Modi) have to answer why Rohit Vemula was killed. You have to answer why people are not getting the money that is in the foreign accounts of Indians.”

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police tightened security fearing law and order problem in the national capital.

The development came a day after it denied permission to a public meeting that was scheduled to be addressed by Mevani.

The cancellation of the ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’ had triggered massive protests in the national capital.

Commenting on the situation, Ajay Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, had said permission for the rally was denied in the wake of orders from the NGT that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar.

”Nobody has been given a permission. Since there is an NGT order that no protest can be staged at Jantar Mantar, we have asked organizers to hold the protest at alternate sites like Ramlila Maidan,” a senior police officer from Delhi Police had said.