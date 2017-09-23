We lied as we all were afraid of Sasikala, Tamil Nadu Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan confesses, apologises.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, September 23: Whatever we said about Jayalalithaa’s health were lies, as we were afraid of Sasikala after she was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016. This is the statement of Dindigul Sreenivasan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests. He sought apology for the statements establishing lies about the health condition of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madurai, on Friday evening, the Minister said: “We made false statements that Jayalalithaa had idlis and we met her. But in reality, nobody saw her.”

“We did that because Sasikala claimed she was with Jayalalithaa and took care of her. But people thought otherwise. They were angry and asked why did you hand over the party to the Sasikala clan,” he said.

Dindigul Sreenivasan said that he is seeking an apology from the people of Tamil Nadu now for the lies he and others said.

According to him, everyone in the government and in the ruling AIADMK party “lied about the people” who had met Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospital.

Sreenivasan said even the national leaders used to sit in Apollo Hospitals Chief Pratap Reddy’s room and the AIADMK Ministers would also be seated in that room. “We all lied then so that the party’s secret does not get leaked,” Sreenivasan said.

He said nobody met Jayalalithaa in her hospital room. She was admitted to Apollo on the night of September 22 and died in the hospital on December 5.

During the period of stay, the information from the government and the hospital about her health condition was scarce. Most of the communication about her health condition stated that she was on the road to recovery and was doing well.