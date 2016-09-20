We want ‘Pink’ to be tax free: Shoojit Sircar

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is extremely proud of “Pink” and wants the film to be exempt from entertainment tax.

“We want it to be tax free. People have been asking us to make it tax free. I think we are on the verge of making it tax free,” Sircar said at a press conference.

This contemporary youth-centric film conveys a strong, socially-relevant message about the choices young women of today make and about respecting those.

Narrated in a linear manner, the simply presented film, essentially a courtroom drama, is powerful because of its dialogues and performances.

Sircar, who is known for his content-driven films, says he would make stories only when there is some lesson to be learnt.

“People ask me ‘why don’t you do potboilers?’ But in school, I learnt only one thing — that there has to be some moral to the story. And if there is no moral, there is no point in making a film.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, “Pink” stars Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a lawyer. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee in key roles.

Recently, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said that “Pink” is a “movement” that needs to be made tax-free at theatres.

