We were briefed on Jayalalithaa’s health, says Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian

Coimbatore/Tamil Nadu, September 27: Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian on Wednesday said that they were briefed on the health status of jayalalithaa by the state Health Minister and the Apollo Hospitals Chairman.

“We were given updates on her health status by (Health Minister C) Vijayabaskar and Apollo Hospitals’ (Pratap C) Reddy,” he told reporters here.

The handlooms and textile minister O S Manian, was replying to the media on while asked who were the ministers who had seen Jayalalithaa during her 75 days of hospitalisation from September 22, 2016.

His comments come at a time when some state ministers had made contradictory claims on meeting the then chief minister in hospital.

Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan and Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani had recently said that no one was allowed to see Jayalalithaa, while their cabinet colleague Sellur K Raju yesterday contradicted them.

“All the ministers met her,” he had told reporters.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran camp yesterday said the inquiry commission announced by the state government to probe Jayalalithaa’s death should question the ministers over their contradictory views.

Manian also welcomed the constitution of the inquiry commission to probe the death of Jayalalithaa.