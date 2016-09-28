“We were harassed and tortured by CBI”, alleges the suicide note of B K Bansal
New Delhi, September 28: The Suicide note of BK Bansal was retained from his house. It alleges that he had been harassed by CBI.
In the suicide note, Bansal also stated that his wife and daughter, who commited suicide two months ago, were tortured by the CBI.
The Corruption-accused Delhi bureaucrat BK Bansal and his son committed suicide yesterday.
Mr Bansal, 59, was arrested on July 17 while he was a senior officer in the Corporate Affairs Ministry on charges of accepting a nine-lakh bribe from a Mumbai firm in exchange for dropping an inquiry against it. Two days later, his wife Satyabala and daughter Neha were found dead. In their suicide notes, they wrote of being humiliated by the CBI during raids at their home to uncover evidence.
Mr Bansal was last interrogated by the CBI on Monday along with his son, Yogesh.
In his death letter, he wrote that while he was in jail, two women officers from the CBI slapped his wife and daughter while their boss urged, “Torture these women so much that they are almost dead.” Mr Bansal was reportedly informed of this by his neighbours after he was granted bail.
The day after he was arrested, he wrote in his suicide note, “These lady officers told my wife that they will chop me and my son into pieces and feed them to dogs.”
