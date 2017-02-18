We will oppose Palanisamy in floor test: MK Stalin.

Chennai, Feb. 18: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin on Friday said they would oppose Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy in the assembly in Saturday’s floor test.

“If he (Edappadi K. Palanisamy) seeks vote of confidence tomorrow, we will oppose him in the assembly. Our 89 MLAs will vote against him,” Stalin told media here.

Stalin further said people from all walks of life have been badly affected due to political crisis in Tamil Nadu.

The newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will seek the vote of confidence on February 18 i.e. tomorrow.

“Vote of Confidence to be taken on 18th.#TNAssembly,” the AIADMK tweeted yesterday.

Minister K.A. Sengottayan has been appointed as the floor leader of the Tamil Nadu Assembly ahead of Saturday’s floor test.

Sengottayan will monitor and manage the floor test’s proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the Panneerselvam camp sacked jailed general secretary V.K. Sasikala from the primary membership of the party.The sacking order was passed and authorised by former party Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan.

Madhusudanan also sacked AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran and S. Venkatesh, relatives of Sasikala, citing that they had been readmitted to the party without proper authority.

The political stalemate in Tamil Nadu finally came to an end when Palanisamy took oath as 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A total of 31 other MLAs were also sworn-in. (ANI)