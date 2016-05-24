Wear the right shoe for the right occasion!

New Delhi, May 24: Shoes have the power to make or break your outfit while elevating your mood. Loafers or moccasins have always been considered excellent driving shoes and if you’re road-tripping your way through your holiday destination, it is a great shoe to invest in, says an expert.

According to Neha Kumthekar, co-founder and managing director of shoe brand Oceedee, there are a few pairs of shoes that can take you from sight-seeing to dinner to partying without killing your feet.

Here are the tips and styles Kumethkar shared:

* Sunny side up with cute sandals: When there is scorching heat and you are heading to the sandy beach or the hot boardwalk, make a statement with a funky pair of summer style sandals.

Add an interesting edge to your ensemble with creative prints. Rest your feet and relax in one of these easy-to-wear inspired flats and pep up your holiday mood already without losing out on precious suitcase space.

* Get on the go with the block heel: Block heels are all the rage and worth the splurge. They are the perfect way to stay trendy while keeping true to comfort.

It doesn’t matter what your fashion persona might be, a block heel is the perfect style twist to any outfit and fits into any destination wardrobe.

* Slip into style with slip-on loafers or moccasins: Loafers or moccasins have always been considered excellent driving shoes and if you’re road-tripping your way through your holiday destination, it is a great shoe to invest in!

* Wear the highest heels and the shortest dress: Be sassy, be sexy, be chic while being party-ready in your perfect pair of heels while you dance the nights away.

Sparkle in strappy stilettos with opulent crystal embellishments or go for pointy pumps with luxe velvet soles.

* Go places in fashionable wedges: These are one pair of shoes that can take you from sight-seeing to dinner to partying without killing your feet.Bright or neutral colored wedges, match any outfit.