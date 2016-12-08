Wear suitable footwear for your different wedding functions

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Complement your dresses with the suitable footwear during your wedding functions. Opt for neutral pumps, strappy block heels, mojaris at different functions, says an expert.

Sidhika Gupta, Fashion Head at Roposo, a fashion and lifestyle social network, has rolled out suggestions for you to rock at your wedding comfortably:

* Pre-wedding shoot: Begin the madness with an everlasting pair of neutral pumps. Matte or glossy, doesn’t matter. They look modern, classy and chic with all western as well as ethnic outfits.

* Bachelorette: A pair of multi-strap block heels is the right choice to strike a balance between glamour and grace for your bachelorette. It’s the day to put pre-wedding jitters to rest and let your hair down guilt-free with your friends.

* Haldi: The reason behind the contagious smile of a bride is a gorgeous pair of shoes. Suit yourself by choosing from a range of Mojaris, Juttis, or Kolhapuris but whichever way you go, remember it needs to be tasteful, colorful, beaded, stunningly embroidered or intricately embellished.

They suit best on Patialas, kurtis, and all kinds of salwar-kameez.

* Mehendi: Go for the season’s favourite mules for your mehendi day – perfect pick to avoid unfortunate tripping or messy strap twisting, as you would like to be hassle and fuss free in an already henna – full constrained state.

The typical wedding material, flat mules, will give you the much need comfort, style, and flexibility.

* Cocktail or Sangeet: Wedges are the shoes best fitted to dance the night away. The mighty wedge will allow you to remain sturdy even as you flaunt your most elaborated dance moves without sacrificing the added inches.

* Wedding: embellished heels: Peep toes will assure the right peek-a- boo to your pedicured toes. Don’t forget to try your wedding footwear with your bridal outfit, choose the heel height and vamp size as per your lehenga and comfort.

As a thumb rule, invest in a gold and silver pair each, and you are sorted for all upcoming celebrations

* Reception: Slender kitten heels with a sling- back are perfect if you have too much of running around.

* Back up: Keep a pair of platform flip-flops handy in your car. They are a must-have for destination wedding and super easy to switch between outfits. Flashy flip flops can be your saviour if you have a broken heel or shoe wardrobe malfunction. Foam platforms and cushioned soles are an absolute necessity to give your feet the much needed break from the unbearable pain of slant heels.

