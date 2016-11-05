Wearing Dress with Modi’s Pictures : Rakhi Sawant booked in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 4 :  Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant has been booked for wearing a dress with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, police said.

The First Information Report was lodged at a police station in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, over 350 km from here.

“The FIR was lodged on Thursday evening by a local resident against the actor. The complainant said by wearing the particular dress, she not only insulted the Prime Minister but also indulged in obscenity,” a police official from Kankroli Police station in Rajsamand told IANS on phone.


The FIR was registered under several sections of IPC and relevant sections of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The matter is being investigated, he added.

Sawant wore a dress which had pictures of PM Modi printed all over it on her US trip in August.

“We registered the case under the Indian Penal Code provisions and started investigations,” the official added.

