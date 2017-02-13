Is the website of Ministry of Home Affairs really hacked yesterday? 

New Delhi, Feb 13: All attempts to log on to the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) failed on Sunday giving credence to rumours that it has been hacked into.

When brought to the notice of the Union Home Ministry on Sunday morning, official sources at first conceded that the website has been hacked and thus temporarily blocked for security reasons, but getting wiser later in the day, they refuted any hacking attempts.

A senior official claimed that the website has been temporarily blocked by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for maintenance and is under construction.

The website www.mha.nic.in is considered one of the most secured as the home ministry deals with the security of the entire country. Hacking into it can give bad publicity to the government, especially at time when it is pushing for digital payments post demonetisation and assembly elections are going on in key state of Uttar Pradesh.

Ironically, according to latest Home Ministry data, at least one government website was hacked every alternate day in 2016. The website of the National Security Guard was defaced as recently as on January 1 this year by unknown hackers.

The Home Ministry’s explanation of “blocked for maintenance” was not convincing enough. Whenever a government website is blocked for maintenance or construction, it flashes the message “website temporarily out of service, under maintenance by the NIC” upon logging in.

The www.mha.nic.site on Sunday flashed the message, “Could not open the page because the server stopped responding” and “This site can’t be reached.”

No senior ministry official was ready to come on quote, and the ministry didn’t send any official communication to deny the “rumour” as well.

A source in Delhi police confirmed that ministry officials had contacted their cyber cell department that falls under the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the sleuths were looking into the matter.

“The Police Control Room received a call from a person that the website of MHA cannot be opened. On this information, we sent an officer to the ministry and we were told that the website is undergoing maintenance. The ministry has not complained to the police,” said a senior police officer.

However, sources in the police said, they have been verbally asked to look into the hacking attempt, and find the cause of it, and miscreants if there were any.