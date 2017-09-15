The weight of a epic rests on her face :Monipally resident Renjini safeguards this ancient art tradition of puppetry

Kottayam,Sept15:The entire epic of Ramayana rests precariously on her face. One wrong move and the legend could fall to the ground like a pack of cards.

But Renjini isn’t going to let that happen.

Her eyes hold control of the famed demi god in ways that might even amaze Rama.

Upon her falls the shadow of a much older puppetry wizard. Pankajajkshi ,who earnestly peeps over her granddaughter’s dance with the devil. And why wouldn’t she? She was, after all, the sole choreographer.