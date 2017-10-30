Welcome SC order, will produce Hadiya before Court on November 27th, says Hadiya’s father Ashokan

Kottayam/Kerala, October 30: In the controversial Kerala love Jihad case, Hadiya’s father welcomed the Supreme Court order to produce hadiya before the court on November 27th. “Welcome the order of Supreme Court. I will produce Hadiya before the Court on November 27th, said Hadiya’s father Ashokan to media.

The consent of a woman is the most important aspect to be considered in case of a marriage, the Supreme Court said on Monday while hearing the Kerala Love Jihad case.

The Kerala High Court had sent Hadiya to her parents’ custody in May 2017. The chief Justice Deepak Misra said that in a habeas corpus petition, the consent of the girl is the most important element to consider.

The bench said that there was no need for an investigation into the case, based on a petition filed by Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan in August, challenged the High Court order invalidating his marriage on charges of love jihad.

On October 9, the bench discontinued the hearing after objecting to the arguments made by Shafin Jahan’s lawyer Dushyant Dave.