Welcome to nudists, Paris to approve the first clothes-free park 

New Delhi: Now, this one will really be one of its kind park in Paris. The country is set to approve the a park for nudists early next summer, reportedly. The proposal for setting up this unique clothes-free zone is already approved.

According to The Guardian.com, on Monday, the lawmaker gave a green signal to the proposal backed by ecologists. Naturism or nudism is really coming up fast and Paris too might see their first nudists’ zone.

The report mentions that France is already the number one spot for naturists to visit and unwind. So, looking at the growing need, there soon could be one in the Parisian cities of either Bois de Boulogne or Bois de Vincennes.