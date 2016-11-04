We’ll not be threatened even if SP, BSP organise joint ‘rath yatras’: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 04: Casting aside assertions that Samajwadi Party’s ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’ would scuttle the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) from winning the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said even if the “aunt-nephew duo”, referring to Mayawati and Akhilesh, jointly conduct yatra the party would not feel threatened.

“Even if Akhilesh and Mayawati (Bua-bhatije) jointly carry out ‘Rath Yathra’, BJP will not be threatened. We are moving towards victory, people are with us, our workers have working hard, and there are high hopes from the people. We are confident that we will be able to bring UP from a lawless to a lawful state,” Maurya told ANI.

Maurya also said nothing would save the Samajwadi Party (SP) from losing the assembly polls.

“Be it the silver jubilee celebration of SP, even if they form a Mahagathbandhan in UP, nothing will save SP from sinking. 2017 belongs to development. It belongs to PM Modi and similarly,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’ will determine victory for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Akhilesh said the yatra is an attempt to back the support of the people by making them aware of the unbiased endeavours made by the Samajwadi Party for the development of the state.

Echoing similar sentiments Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s wife and MP Dimple Yadav said that the ‘Yatra’ is a historic beginning which will ensure victory for the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh is all set to travel 75 km in Lucknow and neighbouring Unnao atop a modified Mercedes bus, which can also be called a Mercedes “rath” from Lucknow.

The ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’, which was flagged off from the state capital, yesterday , is organised to convey a message of unity in the ruling party and to discuss the agenda of development and other social welfare schemes ahead of the state assembly elections.

All schools in the state capital and Unnao have been shut owing to the ‘VVIP movement’, which is all set to bring the state capital and the Lucknow-Kanpur highway to a grinding halt.

According to report, a cavalcade of over thousands SUVs and trucks will seek to send a message to the party leadership that Akhilesh is the ‘most acceptable’ face of Samajwadi Party.