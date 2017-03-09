Wellness brand VLCC announces expansion plan for Maharashtra

Aurangabad, Mar 9: VLCC, the Indian beauty and wellness brand, today announced its expansion plan for Maharashtra with a view to expand its footprint across the state. The company currently has its presence in the state across 11 cities, with 35 wellness centers including 15 in Mumbai, and 8 institutes. Addressing a press conference here, Vandana Luthra, founder of VLCC, said, ‘Maharashtra is an important market for us and we are extremely happy with the uptake of the beauty, health and wellness segment in the state. It is one of the fastest growing market for us in the country.

This expansion plan is in line with our strategy to reach out to more and more customers as we strive to further strengthen our foothold in this burgeoning market.’ She further said that VLCC has one of the largest scale and breadth of operations within the beauty and wellness services industry in India. The expansion drive will continue in the next financial year with the launch of new centres in existing and new markets, she informed and said the network expansion is well-strategized to bring the brand closer to the customers.

Citing the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), she said that 23.5 per cent of women in Maharashtra were obese, marginally behind men with 23.8 per cent, as well as there was higher instances of diabetes in urban areas than in rural areas. In such a scenario, she claimed that VLCC offered scientific weight loss solutions and therapeutic approach to beauty treatments, making beauty, fitness and health an integral part of people’s lives. Keeping this approach in mind, VLCC had earlier launched ‘CurveXpert 3D Power Shaper’, a highly intensive and comprehensive body-shaping therapy that breaks down fat deposits, drains toxins and firms the body, Ms Luthra added. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Gurgaon, VLCC is the leading slimming, beauty and wellness brand to have emerged out of the Indian Subcontinent, whose presence currently spans 330 locations in about 150 cities and 13 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council Region and East Africa.