Welsh cake company owner Alana Spencer is crowned winner of The Apprentice gets £250,000

London,Dec19:She is hardly the most conventional winner of The Apprentice, having been brought up by hippy travellers before dropping out of school to make cakes for a living.

But 24-year-old Alana Spencer proved the worth of a unique CV last night, when she triumphed in the final to become the first Welsh candidate to be hired by Alan Sugar.

She has now landed a £250,000 investment into her cake-making business, Narna’s, which she has been running from her parents’ kitchen until now.

Much like her new business partner, Lord Sugar, Miss Spencer’s business nous started at a young age, when she sold home-made cards with her classmates at the age of just 14 – and once sacked a friend because she didn’t make cards quickly enough.

She went on to sell home-made chocolates to corporate companies, through her uncle, and then moved into making cakes.

She set up Narna’s aged 17 and left school a year later, when she received a grant to set up her own small kitchen, at her parents’ house in Ceredigion, Wales.

Since then she has developed a range of six cakes, which she sells at food festivals and country shows, employing her boyfriend as a salesman.

Her run to the final of the BBC series was by no means easy, as she ended up in the boardroom facing being kicked off the show in the first two weeks and found herself unable to speak when asked to justify why she should stay.

