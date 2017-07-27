West Bengal alcoholic mother beaten by a mob in India after she was caught sliciing and eating her two-year-old daughter’s scalp

Kolkata,July27:An alcoholic mother was beaten by a mob in India after she was caught slicing off and eating her two-year-old daughter’s scalp.

Toddler Bharati Mondal was rescued by her uncle Dablu after he heard her screams in Gopalpur, West Bengal.

He was horrified to find sister-in-law Pramila, 40, cutting the toddler’s head and eating her flesh.

Victim: Two-year-old Bharati Mondal was rescued by her uncle Dablu after he heard her screams in Gopalpur, India

He snatched away the terrified tot and rushed her to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries at a critical care unit.

‘It was around noon and I was resting at home when I heard loud cries of Bharati,’ said Dablu Mondal, 41.

‘I ran to check on her but there the scene I saw was beyond shocking.

‘Bharati was bleeding profusely as Pramila was eating the flesh of her head. I immediately snatched away Bharati from Pramila and rushed her to Malda Medical College and Hospital where she is admitted to ICU.’

As the news of the grisly attack spread, angry locals gathered at her house before tying up Mondal with ropes and beating her.

The mother-of-three, who has an alcohol problem, confessed to the mob but was unable to explain her actions.

She was only saved when sister-in-law Mamta Mandal, 36, called the police who dispersed the angry mob.