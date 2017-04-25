West Bengal and Tamil Nadu govt. declare exgratia to families of Sukma attack victims

Kolkata/Chennai/Raipur, April 25: The governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have in the wake of the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district announced Rs. five lakh and Rs. 20 lakh exgratia to the families of the victims.

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced a solatium of Rs. 20 lakh each to families of the four slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel M. Padmanabhan, N. Senthil Kumar, N. Thirumurugan and P. Azhagupandi hailing from the state.

The attack took place yesterday on personnel of the CRPF’s 74th Battalion as they were assisting the local population in road building activity in the district.

The Centre earlier in the day assured action against the perpetrators of the ‘cold-blooded murder’ in Sukma.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre and state government would work together to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Singh, who paid homage to the jawans during a wreath laying ceremony in Raipur today along with his deputy Hansraj Ahir and Chief Minister Raman Singh, said this cowardly and unfortunate act exposes desperation and frustration.

“It is a cold blooded murder by the extremists. The Centre and state governments will work together and take action in this regard,” Rajnath told a joint press briefing with the Chief Minister here.

Condemning the attack, the Home Minister said that the sacrifice of the jawans would not go in vain.

He further said that the Centre, if needed, would review and also revise the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) strategy, adding a meeting of officials of various state governments has been called on May 8.

The Home Minister yesterday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack and rushed his deputy to Chhattisgarh to take stock of the situation. (ANI)