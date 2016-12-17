West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticises centre’s move to exempt political parties from income tax

Kolkata, December 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised the central government’s move to exempt political parties from income tax while depositing demonetised currency.

Banerjee accused the government of creating a division between the public and political parties.

The criticism came after the government on Friday exempted political parties from income tax while depositing old Rs 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

“If 500/1000 are illegal tender, then how are they trying to show that there is a division between common people and political parties,” Banerjee posed on Twitter.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged an ulterior motive in the exemption.

“Is there a motive? Are they trying to give a hidden message to cadre of one political party? It is most unfortunate how there are confusing and misleading statements coming from senior govt officials. Even the timing of these statements show that there may be an ulterior motive,” she said on Twitter.

She sought clarification over the “confusing” and “misleading” statements.

“Why these confusing and misleading statements now? They must clarify. They need to clarify that #DeMonetisation means it is #DeMonetisation for all. Same rules for everyone,” she said.