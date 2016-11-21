West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold anti-demonetisation protests

Kolkata, November 21: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will protest on the streets of Delhi on Wednesday against the demonetisation move.

“I am going to Delhi tomorrow. I will be on the road on Wednesday. if we get invitation, we will join the protest programme of other aprties on November 23. I also request everybody to join our programme as this is a big fight,” Banerjee told the media.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said she would address a rally in Lucknow on November 29.

“I will address one or two meetings in Bihar also on December 1 and 2. I will also go to Punjab to speak on behalf of the common man,” she said.

“Till the time people don’t get justice, my movement will continue,” she said. IANS