West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi, says ‘chai-wala’ is ‘Paytm-wala’ now

Kolkata, Dec 19: Dubbing the Narendra Modi government ‘deaf and dumb’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday targeted the Prime Minister, saying the one-time ‘chai-wala’ has now become a ‘Paytm-wala’. “The Prime Minister used to call himself a ‘chai-wala’ (tea seller) before. Now he has become a millionaire ‘Paytm-wala’ (one who endorses e-wallets like Paytm),” Banerjee said addressing a public meeting in West Bengal’s Bankura district.

“It is not for him to dictate where the common people would keep their hard-earned money,” Banerjee said attacking Modi and the central government over demonetisation, “which has plunged the nation into a big crisis”. “Our nation is now governed by a deaf and dumb government that does not empathise with the common people’s sufferings. They are pushing the entire nation towards a crisis through their ‘forced governance’,” she said.

The Trinamool supremo also accused the Prime Minister of not understanding the real situation in the country and blatantly promoting some private companies. “The entire nation is troubled since the decision was made, but the Prime Minister is not able to comprehend the real situation. “If demonetisation is beneficial for the common man, then why are the shopkeepers, farmers and labourers suffering so much,” Banerjee asked the crowd present at the meeting. “The government won’t be allowed to suck the poor’s blood and take commission from the corporates ” she added. Banerjee has been in the forefront of protests against the Narendra Modi government over the demonetisation issue. She has already toured states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, besides the national capital Delhi, in her efforts to rally support of all opposition parties.