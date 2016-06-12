West Bengal CPI(M) bats in favour of alliance with Congress

Kolkata, June 11 : Keeping aside the official party line, the CPI(M) West Bengal committee today batted in favour of carrying forward the alliance with Congress in the state.

Asserting that their alliance will continue, CPI(M) state Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra and more than 50 members unitedly pitched in favour of the alliance with Congress during the two-day state committee meet.

However, 13 state committee members opposed the decision of alliance with Congress.

Party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo members Prakash Karat and M A Baby also participated in the meet.

Mishra, during a press made, it clear that CPI(M) will work with Congress in the days to come.

“We will work with all Left parties outside of the Left Front and also work together with democratic secular parties,” Mishra said.

Evading a direct reply, Yechury said, “We have to unite all the Left and secular forces to fight against the undemocratic attack in Bengal.”

CPI(M) for the first time since its humiliating electoral reverse organised the state committee meet to discuss the reasons behind the poll debacle and issue of forging an alliance with Congress in the state, by violating the official party line adopted in party congress.

During the closed door meet, Mishra had said the condition of CPI(M) and Left Front would have been much worse had there been no alliance with the Congress.

He said had the CPI(M) not gone in favour of alliance in the state, they would have won less number of seats than the present tally.