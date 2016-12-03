West Bengal Governor against Mamata: Tells Don’t defame Indian Army

Kolkata, Dec 03: In an apparent reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday urged all not to make defamatory allegations against a responsible organisation like the Indian Army.

“Every person should take care in making allegation against a responsible organisation like army. Don’t let down the army. Don’t defame the army,” the Governor told the media here.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had earlier criticized Mamata for dragging the army into controversy by projecting their routine exercise in the state as something sinister.

“IndiGo pilots aren’t al-Qaida aides to take (their) own lives to kill Mamata ji and India isn’t Pakistan to have army coup. So keep Army above politics,” he tweeted yesterday while referring to allegations of threat to the TMC supremo’s life due to delay in landing of her IndiGo flight despite reported technical glitches.

Earlier, the army withdrew deployment from Palhit toll plaza and other areas after the completion of a 72-hour exercise.

CPRO defence S.S. Birdi said, “As the 72-hour exercise got over, we withdrew deployment from Palhit toll plaza and other areas yesterday night.”

The TMC had earlier cried foul over the army deploying its team at two plazas in West Bengal and alleged that this was done without any prior information to the state government. Mamata also termed the move as “black day”, pointing out that such a deployment takes place only normally during disasters.

The army, however, clarified on the issue by releasing a series of letters stating that it was very well in contact with the Kolkata Police and that it was nothing but a routine exercise which takes place every three to four years.

(ANI)