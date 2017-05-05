West Bengal govt to distribute free ration to mothers with newborn babies across the state

Kolkata, May 05: The West Bengal Government is planning to distribute free ration to mothers with newborn babies across the state so that they do not suffer from malnourishment.

The State Food Department will distribute coupons to around 30,000 mothers across the state.

The mothers can now show the coupons to ration shops where they will be supplied with rice, wheat, grams and lentil.

They would be given the coupons at the time when the leave the government hospitals or sub-centres, after giving birth to their young ones.

The Food Supply Department has instructed the ration shops to provide five kg of rice, 2,5 kg of wheat, 1 kg of lentil and 1 kg of gram every month to the mothers against the coupons.