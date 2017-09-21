West Bengal govt extends popular ‘Ekushe Annapurna’ scheme of food servings for Rs21 via mobile outlets

Kolkata, Sep 21: The West Bengal Government is now extending the popular ‘Ekushe Annapurna’ scheme of food servings to the districts.

They are available from the Annapurna mobile outlets run by the Bengal Government agency, Benfish, and come at just Rs 21 – hence the name.

They are available from 12 PM to 3 PM.

‘Ekushe Annapurna’ is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Each plate consists of a 50 gram (g) piece of fish, 100 gms rice, 75 g masoor dal and 50 g vegetables.